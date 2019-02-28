Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 31 in loss

Irving poured in 31 points (14-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a block over 35 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Irving bounced back nicely from Tuesday's seven-point effort, and he's now sandwiched that game with two 30-point performances. Irving is one of the best in the NBA at creating his own shot and getting to the bucket, which is why it's so surprising that he hasn't attempted a free throw for two straight games. Still, he's an elite option across almost all formats, averaging 23.5 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.