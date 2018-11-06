Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 31 in loss
Irving had 31 points (13-17 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists Monday against Denver.
While the Celtics ultimately fell short, Irving had another strong game as he continues to look more and more like himself following a slow start. Irving hit at least four threes for the fourth straight game and is now 18-of-his-last-32 from deep.
