Irving had 31 points (13-17 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists Monday against Denver.

While the Celtics ultimately fell short, Irving had another strong game as he continues to look more and more like himself following a slow start. Irving hit at least four threes for the fourth straight game and is now 18-of-his-last-32 from deep.

