Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 32 points, 10 dimes in loss

Irving recorded 32 points (12-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Warriors.

Irving returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with the flu to produce his fourth double-double across his last five contests. Irving had accumulated seven double-doubles through his first 38 appearances this season, and it's safe to say he's turned up the intensity lately as he tries to lead the Celtics toward the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Moreover, he's averaging career highs in rebounding, assists, steals, and blocks while connecting on a career-best field-goal percentage.