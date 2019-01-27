Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 32 points, 10 dimes in loss
Irving recorded 32 points (12-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Warriors.
Irving returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with the flu to produce his fourth double-double across his last five contests. Irving had accumulated seven double-doubles through his first 38 appearances this season, and it's safe to say he's turned up the intensity lately as he tries to lead the Celtics toward the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Moreover, he's averaging career highs in rebounding, assists, steals, and blocks while connecting on a career-best field-goal percentage.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Cleared for Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out with flu Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops game-high 26 points•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Stays hot in win over Hawks•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Career-high 18 dimes in win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Absent from injury report•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....