Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 36 points in Thursday's win
Irving provided 36 points (12-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during a 108-97 win over the 76ers on Thursday.
Irving reached the 30-point mark for the fifth time this season, with each such performance coming during the month of November. The five three-pointers made matched a season high and this was his second-best scoring output on the year. Irving has been extremely efficient recently, as he's shot at least 50 percent from the field in six of his last seven outings.
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.