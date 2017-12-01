Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 36 points in Thursday's win

Irving provided 36 points (12-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during a 108-97 win over the 76ers on Thursday.

Irving reached the 30-point mark for the fifth time this season, with each such performance coming during the month of November. The five three-pointers made matched a season high and this was his second-best scoring output on the year. Irving has been extremely efficient recently, as he's shot at least 50 percent from the field in six of his last seven outings.

