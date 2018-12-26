Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 40 points to sink 76ers

Irving totaled 40 points (17-33 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 victory over Philadelphia.

Irving torched the 76ers for 40 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday on the back of 17-of-33 from the field. He quite simply owned Christmas day this year and appeared on a mission to ensure the victory. He is the 7th ranked player thus far this season and after a slow start, is certainly on track to finish the season as a top eight player.