Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 40 points to sink 76ers
Irving totaled 40 points (17-33 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 victory over Philadelphia.
Irving torched the 76ers for 40 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday on the back of 17-of-33 from the field. He quite simply owned Christmas day this year and appeared on a mission to ensure the victory. He is the 7th ranked player thus far this season and after a slow start, is certainly on track to finish the season as a top eight player.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores game-high 25 points in blowout•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in loss Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads Celtics to easy win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 38 points in 40 minutes•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out Monday•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...