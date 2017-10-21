Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops game-high 21 in Friday's win
Irving scored 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the 76ers.
The former Cav is still trying to gel with the rest of the Celtics' roster, a job made harder by Gordon Hayward's gruesome ankle injury as well as less serious issues for Marcus Morris (knee) and Marcus Smart (ankle), but Irving has at least made up in volume scoring what he's lacked in efficiency so far. Expect the club to continue relying heavily on its point guard to keep the offensive motor running until it gets healthier.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Shaky in home opener•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in efficient outing•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Among several players resting Monday vs. Philly•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 21 in Friday's win•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....