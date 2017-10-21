Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops game-high 21 in Friday's win

Irving scored 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the 76ers.

The former Cav is still trying to gel with the rest of the Celtics' roster, a job made harder by Gordon Hayward's gruesome ankle injury as well as less serious issues for Marcus Morris (knee) and Marcus Smart (ankle), but Irving has at least made up in volume scoring what he's lacked in efficiency so far. Expect the club to continue relying heavily on its point guard to keep the offensive motor running until it gets healthier.