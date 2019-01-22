Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops game-high 26 points
Irving poured in 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, eight steals, three rebounds and one block across 34 minutes in Monday's 107-99 win over the Heat.
Not only did Irving continue to prove why he is one of the best offensive players in the game right now, but he flashed his defense Monday night with a season-high eight steals in the victory. Irving can certainly do it on offense most nights as evidenced by his double-double Monday, but the defense is something that will take the Celtics team to the next level.
