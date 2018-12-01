Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops game-high 29 against Cavs
Irving scored 29 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding four rebounds and four assists in only 27 minutes during Friday's 128-95 win over the Cavaliers.
He could have posted even bigger numbers, but with the game well in hand, Irving and the rest of Boston's starting five got the fourth quarter off. The point guard has scored 20 or more points six times in his last eight games, averaging an outstanding 24.9 points, 7.4 assists, 4.9 boards, 2.5 three-pointers and 2.3 steals over that stretch as he looks to regain his first-half form from last season.
