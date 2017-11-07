Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops season-high 35 points on Hawks

Irving tallied a season-high 35 points (14-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes during Monday's 110-107 win over the Hawks.

After scoring a season-low 11 points Sunday against the Magic, Irving responded by dropping a season-high 35 points on the Hawks just one day later. Maybe most surprising, however, has been his presence as a defender. Coming into Monday's game, Irving was posting 2.4 steals per game, doubling last year's average of 1.2 per contest.