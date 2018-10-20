Irving scored 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-101 loss to the Raptors.

After a dismal shooting performance in Boston's opener, Irving led the team in scoring in this one and looked much more like his pre-injury self. The 26-year-old was putting together arguably the best season of his career before hurting his knee in March, and he appears ready to pick up where he left off.

