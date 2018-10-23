Irving scored a team-high 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 93-90 loss to the Magic.

He nearly sent the game to overtime in the final seconds, but his corner three-point attempt was off the mark. Irving set season highs in points and boards in this one, albeit through only four games, and while the Celtics have a number of talented scorers on the roster, the former Cav should continue to see a heavy usage rate as the linchpin of the offense.