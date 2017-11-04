Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops team-high 25 in Friday's win
Irving scored 25 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 101-94 win over the Thunder.
He continues to thrive outside of Cleveland, averaging 22.9 points, 5.4 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.4 steals and 2.3 three-pointers a night while leading the Celtics to a seven-game winning streak. Irving seems unlikely to slow down Sunday in a road matchup against a Magic squad allowing opposition point guards to fire up 24.3 points a game, fourth worst in the league.
