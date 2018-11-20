Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops team-high 27 in loss
Irving scored 27 points (12-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 117-112 loss to the Hornets.
It's Irving's second double-double of the season. both of which have come in the last three games, and his 10th time scoring 20 or more points in 16 contests. The point guard has also been a terror on the defensive end, grabbing multiple steals in seven straight to push his average up to a career-high 1.7 per game.
