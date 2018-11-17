Irving scored 43 points (18-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 11 assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block in 39 minutes during Friday's 123-116 overtime win over the Raptors.

The point guard took over the game in the fourth quarter and overtime, scoring 11 straight points en route to 17 in the final 8:06 of regulation, before Irving factored into every basket the Celtics made in OT, either by assisting on it or draining it himself. He became the first Boston player since Antoine Walker in 2001 to score 40-plus points with 10-plus assists in a game, and he also cleared a couple of personal milestones with the performance, scoring his 10,000th point and dishing his 2,500th assist. The Celtics, and Irving, have had erratic starts to the campaign, but Friday's display should be an emphatic reminder that they are still one of the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.