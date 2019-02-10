Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Exits with knee injury

Irving will not return to Saturday's game against the Clippers after suffering a right knee sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Irving appeared to tweak the knee on defense while going around a screen during the second quarter. The All-Star guard had 14 points (4-7 FG, 5-5 FT) and two assists before exiting the game. The severity of the injury remains unclear, though the fact it isn't the left knee that has bothered Irving over the past few seasons could be good news. The 26-year-old has also missed some time due to a hip issue over the last couple weeks.