Irving (knee) is expected to sit out the Celtics' upcoming four-game road trip, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Coach Brad Stevens confirmed Irving is slated to receive a second opinion on his knee at some point later this week, which will keep the superstar guard from traveling with the team on their upcoming four-game road trip. Irving had already been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Thunder, which means Irving is slated to miss the next five games while resting his knee. According to Scott Souza of GateHouse Media, coach Stevens did acknowledge that Irving could rejoin the team at some point during the road trip, though that will likely depend on the results of his reevaluation, as well as the level of discomfort in his knee. That means Terry Rozier is going to continue to shoulder the load at point guard for the foreseeable future, with Shane Larkin also seeing an expanded role off the bench. Look for another update to be provided on Irving once he's officially been reevaluated.