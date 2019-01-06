Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expected to play Monday
Irving (eye) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Nets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Irving was forced to miss the Celtics' last two game after his eye was scratched last Monday in San Antonio, however he now looks to be good to go. Terry Rozier had been starting in Irving's place, so his return should bump Rozier back to the bench. A final update on Irving's status should come out sometime on Monday.
