Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expected to play Tuesday

Irving (face) went through walkthrough and is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

It looks like Irving's absence won't extend beyond one game with Brad Stevens fully planning on his point guard being active Tuesday night. Expect Irving to be a full go against the Nets, but he is expected to wear a mask for the next two weeks to protect the facial fracture he suffered.

