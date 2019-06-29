Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expected to sign with Brooklyn

Irving will meet with the Nets on Sunday and it's expected the two sides will agree on a contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After a drama-filled 2018-19 campaign with the Celtics, Irving is moving on to a different squad. Irving and the Nets have long been linked to each other. A six-time All-Star, Irving will look to continue pushing Brooklyn in the right direction, as the franchise made its first playoff appearance last season after three straight campaigns below 30 wins. The change of scenery shouldn't alter his usage drastically, though it's possible he sees a bump if the Nets don't add a second star. D'Angelo Russell is expected to move on to a different team as a result of Irving's signing.