Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expected to sit out Sunday
Irving suffered a minor facial fracture Friday and is not expected to play Sunday against the Raptors, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
Irving took an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Aron Baynes on Friday, forcing him out of the team's win over Boston after just two minutes of action. The Celtics are preparing to be without Irving for Sunday's game, and it's likely he'll don a mask when he returns, which could be Tuesday in Brooklyn.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not return Friday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Inefficient in win over Lakers•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops season-high 35 points on Hawks•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Delivers low scoring effort during Orlando blow out•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops team-high 25 in Friday's win•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...