Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expected to sit out Sunday

Irving suffered a minor facial fracture Friday and is not expected to play Sunday against the Raptors, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Irving took an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Aron Baynes on Friday, forcing him out of the team's win over Boston after just two minutes of action. The Celtics are preparing to be without Irving for Sunday's game, and it's likely he'll don a mask when he returns, which could be Tuesday in Brooklyn.