Irving (knee) has yet to go through full contact 5-on-5, though noted after Thursday's morning workout that he expects to be 100 percent for the start of training camp, freelance basketball reporter Jeff Goodman reports.

Coach Brad Stevens noted a similar timeline for Irving back in June, but it's encouraging to hear from the player himself on his recent progress. Irving is recovering from an April surgery to remove two screws from his left knee -- a situation that limited him to 60 games during his first campaign with Boston. The hope is that Irving can be more healthy moving forward, as the point guard has played over 70 games in only three of his seven seasons.