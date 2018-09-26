Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expects to play in preseason opener
Irving said he expects to play in Friday's preseason opener against Charlotte, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that Irving has been healthy for more than a month and took part in the Celtics' first practice earlier this week, but it's nonetheless comforting to get confirmation that the All-Star will officially be back in the lineup. Expect Irving's workload to be limited throughout the preseason in an effort to keep him fresh in the long-term.
