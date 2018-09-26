Irving said he expects to play in Friday's preseason opener against Charlotte, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that Irving has been healthy for more than a month and took part in the Celtics' first practice earlier this week, but it's nonetheless comforting to get confirmation that the All-Star will officially be back in the lineup. Expect Irving's workload to be limited throughout the preseason in an effort to keep him fresh in the long-term.