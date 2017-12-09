Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Explodes for 36 points in losing effort

Irving tallied 36 points (13-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 105-102 loss to the Spurs.

Irving did everything he could to pull this one out, but despite drilling six threes and scoring 62 percent from the floor, the Celtics came up short. The sixth-year vet is having a great season in his new home, averaging 23.5 points and 5.0 assists over 25 games this season.