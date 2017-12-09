Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Explodes for 36 points in losing effort
Irving tallied 36 points (13-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 105-102 loss to the Spurs.
Irving did everything he could to pull this one out, but despite drilling six threes and scoring 62 percent from the floor, the Celtics came up short. The sixth-year vet is having a great season in his new home, averaging 23.5 points and 5.0 assists over 25 games this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Again leads C's with 23 points•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 32 points in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 36 points in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Held in check by Detroit•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...