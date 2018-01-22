Irving recorded 40 points (14-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and a blocked shot in 40 minutes during Sunday's 103-85 loss to the Magic.

Irving represented 42 percent of Boston's total offense despite questions about his shoulder, which had him out of action on Thursday. Obviously, it isn't anything serious as Irving was literally a walking highlight reel in this game, as his swift ballhandling and deft passing kept Orlando defenders on their heels. While the Celtics should be concerned about their anemic output, Irving appears to be fine and ready to keep putting up monster numbers s one of the league's premier point guards.