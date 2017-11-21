Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Explodes for 47 points to continue winning streak

Irving scored 47 points (16-22 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Mavericks.

Dallas had no answer for Irving Monday as he man-handled the Mavs backcourt . Depite Irving's monster stat line Dallas managed to get the game to ovettime, but Irving scored 10 points in the bonus period to put the game out of reach. Irving has succeeded almost all point guards as one of the league's most reliable sources of production, and is a must-start in all formats.