Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Fills box score in win over Clippers
Irving scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 113-102 win over the Clippers.
Irving didn't play extended minutes in the fourth quarter due to his team's comfortable lead, but he still managed to contribute in multiple categories. This was the eighth time in the last nine games that he pulled down at least six rebounds and the seven assists were a nice bonus for fantasy owners. Irving's ability to impact the game as more than just a scorer seems to be developing nicely in his new surroundings, vaulting him into the upper echelon of fantasy point guards.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Puts up 33 points on Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Explodes for 40 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will play Sunday vs. Magic•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Goes through full practice Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.