Irving scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 113-102 win over the Clippers.

Irving didn't play extended minutes in the fourth quarter due to his team's comfortable lead, but he still managed to contribute in multiple categories. This was the eighth time in the last nine games that he pulled down at least six rebounds and the seven assists were a nice bonus for fantasy owners. Irving's ability to impact the game as more than just a scorer seems to be developing nicely in his new surroundings, vaulting him into the upper echelon of fantasy point guards.