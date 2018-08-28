Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Fully healthy as camp approaches
Irving is fully healthy after spending much of the summer rehabbing the knee injury that sidelined him for the end of the 2017-18 season, ESPN.com reports.
Irving underwent surgery in April to remove a pair of screws from his left knee, and the All-Star was ultimately shut down for the season after the procedure while battling an infection. Irving has been working his way back to full strength over the past several months, and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge indicated that both Irving and Gordon Hayward, who missed all but five minutes of last season with an ankle injury, are at 100 percent with training camp less than a month away. "I don't want to hype it up too much, but I'm saying that if our training camp were starting today that they would be here today going full speed," Ainge said. "It's not like they need an extra month. I think that they know they have an extra month, so they are sort of pacing themselves. They're playing as if to build up to that opening day of training camp [Sept. 26]."
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expects to be 100 percent for camp•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expected at full strength by August•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Undergoes nasal surgery•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Walking without crutches•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Slated for second surgery, will miss 4-to-5 months•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out for playoffs•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...