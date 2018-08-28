Irving is fully healthy after spending much of the summer rehabbing the knee injury that sidelined him for the end of the 2017-18 season, ESPN.com reports.

Irving underwent surgery in April to remove a pair of screws from his left knee, and the All-Star was ultimately shut down for the season after the procedure while battling an infection. Irving has been working his way back to full strength over the past several months, and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge indicated that both Irving and Gordon Hayward, who missed all but five minutes of last season with an ankle injury, are at 100 percent with training camp less than a month away. "I don't want to hype it up too much, but I'm saying that if our training camp were starting today that they would be here today going full speed," Ainge said. "It's not like they need an extra month. I think that they know they have an extra month, so they are sort of pacing themselves. They're playing as if to build up to that opening day of training camp [Sept. 26]."