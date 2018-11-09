Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Goes off for 39 points Thursday
Irving finished with 39 points (13-28 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 43 minutes during Thursday's 116-109 victory over the Suns.
Remember when people were worried about Irving and his less than ideal start to the season? Those concerns are well behind us now, evidenced by Irving's 39 point explosion Thursday. The Celtics were down by 22 points early in the third quarter before an Irving inspired comeback eventually resulted in a seven-point overtime win. Across his last five games, Irving is averaging almost 30 points including almost five triples per game. He has once again established himself as the primary offensive threat and is now rolling. Congratulations if you somehow managed to buy low on him.
