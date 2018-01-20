Irving (shoulder) went through all of Saturday's practice and is expected to return Sunday against the Magic, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Irving missed Thursday's contest against the 76ers while nursing left shoulder soreness. But, it appears he's made some improvement, as he was able to go through a full practice Saturday. More word on his availability for Sunday's game against the Magic should arrive following morning shootaround.

