Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Goes through full practice Saturday
Irving (shoulder) went through all of Saturday's practice and is expected to return Sunday against the Magic, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Irving missed Thursday's contest against the 76ers while nursing left shoulder soreness. But, it appears he's made some improvement, as he was able to go through a full practice Saturday. More word on his availability for Sunday's game against the Magic should arrive following morning shootaround.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Tallies 27 points Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 20 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 21 points Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 11 points in 28 minutes•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...