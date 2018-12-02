Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Hands out nine assists Saturday

Irving produced 21 points (6-15 FG 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over the Timberwolves.

Irving took a backseat to the Gordon Hayward show Saturday, but still managed 21 points and nine assists. He continues to trend in the right direction but this was his second consecutive game without a steal. The Celtics will now get an extended break before facing the Knicks on Thursday in what should be a favorable matchup.