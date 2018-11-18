Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Has 20 points in loss Saturday
Irving managed 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 98-86 loss to the Jazz.
After exploding for 43 points only 24 hours earlier, Irving and the Celtics were completely outplayed by a strong Jazz outfit. The entire starting lineup came out flat in this one and there is not really a lot to gauge from the performances of any of them. This game aside, Irving has been trending up in a hurry. He will get the night off before traveling to Charlotte to face Kemba Walker and the Hornets.
