Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Heads to locker room Friday

Irving was seen heading to the locker room during Friday's game against the Hornets after taking an elbow to the face, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Irving was seen bleeding significantly from the nose/face area. He should be considered questionable to return until further word emerges.

