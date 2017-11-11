Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Heads to locker room Friday
Irving was seen heading to the locker room during Friday's game against the Hornets after taking an elbow to the face, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Irving was seen bleeding significantly from the nose/face area. He should be considered questionable to return until further word emerges.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not return Friday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Inefficient in win over Lakers•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops season-high 35 points on Hawks•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Delivers low scoring effort during Orlando blow out•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops team-high 25 in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 24 points on 16 shots in Monday's win•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...