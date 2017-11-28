Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Held in check by Detroit
Irving posted 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine assists and four rebounds from 36 minutes in Monday's 118-108 home loss to the Pistons.
In what was Boston's worst defensive game of the season, Irving and his fellow Celtics were playing catch-up most of the night and were often out-hustled by the Pistons. Detroit used frequent double-teams to keep the ball out of Irving's hands and the tactic seemed to work, as Marcus Smart was the only other Celtic able to deliver more than 13 points. Irving and the Celtics will try to turn things around Thursday night at home versus the 76ers.
