Irving provided 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Irving managed to shoot 50 percent from the floor in spite of a rough afternoon from beyond the arc. The Cleveland backcourt has been generous to opposing point guards to this point, but the addition of the defensively-sound George Hill perhaps played a part in Irving's tough outing. He's been held to 21 points or fewer in three of four games since returning from a quadriceps injury and will look to get back on track Wednesday against the Clippers.