Irving supplied seven points (2-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 29 minutes in Tuesday's opening night 105-87 win over Philadelphia.

Irving was ice code from the field, yet Boston beat the Sixers by 18 points. Tonight's big win demonstrates the quality depth of Boston's roster. They do not need Irving to deliver star numbers every night to win. On the positive, Irving was second in shot attempts and minutes played. Expect a bounce back game from Kyrie Friday night in Toronto.