Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ice cold shooting as C's head home

Irving totaled 15 points (6-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

After going 7-22 from the floor in Game 4, Irving came out ice cold in Wednesday's Game 5 loss, shooting a dreadful 6-21. The Celtics made the Eastern Conference Finals last year without Irving, but the team couldn't get out of the second round with him on the court this year, thanks in large part to his poor offensive contributions throughout the series. After an early playoff exit, rumors of his potential departure from Boston may get louder as the offseason approaches.