Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ignites in Game 2

Irving amassed 37 points (15-26 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's win over Indiana.

The star point guard provided integral production down the stretch as the Celtics clawed their way back from a 11-point defect in the fourth quarter. Irving's been excellent for the first two games of the Round 1 series, and has amassed 57 points, 14 assists, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in that span. Irving will look to continue his strong play as the Celtics attempt to extend their series lead Friday in Indiana.