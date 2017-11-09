Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Inefficient in win over Lakers

Irving inefficiently yielded 19 points (7-21 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 107-96 win over the Lakers.

This was not Irving's best shooting effort, though he certainly contributed in other ways. Fans shouldn't worry, as Irving is shooting 46 percent from the field this season. His assists, rebounds and accuracy from the charity stripe helped Boston walk away with it's tenth straight win. Irving will look to shoot better Friday night at home versus the Hornets.