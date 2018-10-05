Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Intends to re-sign with Celtics
Irving plans on re-signing with the Celtics, ESPN reports. "I've shared it with some of my teammates as well as the organization as well as everyone else in Boston. If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next year," Irving said at an event for season-ticket holders at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Irving has a player option for the 2019-20 season, but will presumably decline it in order to sign a longer-term, more lucrative contract. The five-time All-Star averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals last year during his first campaign with the Celtics. He'll be entering his age 26 season and is worthy of a second-round selection in most fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will miss preseason finale•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Totals 20 points in preseason tilt•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expects to play in preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Practices without restrictions•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: No restrictions expected for regular season•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.