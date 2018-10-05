Irving plans on re-signing with the Celtics, ESPN reports. "I've shared it with some of my teammates as well as the organization as well as everyone else in Boston. If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next year," Irving said at an event for season-ticket holders at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Irving has a player option for the 2019-20 season, but will presumably decline it in order to sign a longer-term, more lucrative contract. The five-time All-Star averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals last year during his first campaign with the Celtics. He'll be entering his age 26 season and is worthy of a second-round selection in most fantasy drafts.