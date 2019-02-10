Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Knee injury not considered serious
Irving's knee injury isn't considered serious and he considered day-to-day to return, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This is good news for Irving and Celtics, as he's not expected to miss significant time with the knee injury. The Celtics have two games left before the All-Star break, so it wouldn't be surprising if he is kept out of those games. Terry Rozier will likely continue to start and see a much larger role for the duration of Irving's absence.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Getting MRI on knee•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Exits with knee injury•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Struggles from field in return•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Posts 30 points, 11 dimes in win•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...