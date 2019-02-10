Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Knee injury not considered serious

Irving's knee injury isn't considered serious and he considered day-to-day to return, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is good news for Irving and Celtics, as he's not expected to miss significant time with the knee injury. The Celtics have two games left before the All-Star break, so it wouldn't be surprising if he is kept out of those games. Terry Rozier will likely continue to start and see a much larger role for the duration of Irving's absence.