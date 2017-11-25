Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads Celtics to comfortable victory

Irving accumulated 30 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in just 24 minutes during Friday's 118-103 victory over Orlando.

Irving hit the ground running, needing only 24 minutes and 15 shot attempts to compile his game-high 30 points. After having their winning streak ended against Miami, Boston took little time to bounce back, easily disposing of the Magic. Irving has been electric this season, leading his team to a league-best 17-3 record. Irving has been able to lift his defensive efforts this season, currently averaging 1.7 steals per game, up considerably from his 1.2 last season. His owners will be hoping he can continue this trend as he attempts to help Boston to the number one seed in the East.