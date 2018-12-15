Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads Celtics to easy win

Irving scored a game-high 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and four steals in only 24 minutes during Friday's 129-108 win over the Hawks.

He was able to take the fourth quarter off after leading the Celtics to a 26-point lead, otherwise Irving would have posted even more impressive numbers. The 26-year-old has poured in 62 points over his last two games while going 8-for-16 from three-point range and 14-for-14 from the free-throw line, highlighting both his efficiency and versatility as a scoring threat.