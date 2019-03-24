Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads charge in loss to Hornets
Irving scored a team-high 31 points (12-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Hornets.
He matched Kemba Walker shot for shot for three quarters, but it was the Charlotte superstar who found another gear in the fourth. Irving has scored 30-plus in five straight games and six of the last seven, averaging a massive 29.4 points, 7.3 boards, 7.3 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch as he tries to carry the Celtics up the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
