Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads charge in loss to Rockets

Irving scored a team-high 24 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding nine rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to the Rockets.

It's the fourth time in six games since the All-Star break the point guard has dropped at least 20 points, although his effort was wasted in this one with the Celtics' defense being unable to slow down James Harden. Irving is averaging 22.3 points, 6.8 assists, 5.0 boards and 2.5 three-pointers over that stretch, but he's capable of finding another gear if his knee stays 100 percent over the final month of the season.