Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads charge in loss to Rockets
Irving scored a team-high 24 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding nine rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to the Rockets.
It's the fourth time in six games since the All-Star break the point guard has dropped at least 20 points, although his effort was wasted in this one with the Celtics' defense being unable to slow down James Harden. Irving is averaging 22.3 points, 6.8 assists, 5.0 boards and 2.5 three-pointers over that stretch, but he's capable of finding another gear if his knee stays 100 percent over the final month of the season.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...