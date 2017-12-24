Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads team with 25 in win

Irving posted 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 117-92 win over the Bulls.

Irving's stat line would have been more massive if he hadn't gone to the bench once the game got out of hand. He likely would have notched another 30-point outing, which he has done in five of his last seven games. The 25-year-old All-Star should continue to keep humming along with elite numbers next week against the Wizards.