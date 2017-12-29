Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads team with 26 points
Irving had 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 victory over the Rockets.
Irving was magnificent in the comeback victory, helping the Celtics out of a 26 point hole. He has been very good for his new team, sliding right in where Isaiah Thomas left out. He doesn't put up some of the gaudy numbers that players like James Harden and LeBron James do but remains a consistent top ten player. The Celtics have had some sub-par performances since their hot start to the season and hopefully, this win can be the start of another series of consecutive victories. The team will get a couple of nights off before facing the Brooklyn Nets in a New Years Eve showdown.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores only 20 in Christmas loss•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads team with 25 in win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 32 points in 37 minutes•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 33, but misses possible game winner•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 30 points Monday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Returns with 33 points•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...