Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Leads team with 26 points

Irving had 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 victory over the Rockets.

Irving was magnificent in the comeback victory, helping the Celtics out of a 26 point hole. He has been very good for his new team, sliding right in where Isaiah Thomas left out. He doesn't put up some of the gaudy numbers that players like James Harden and LeBron James do but remains a consistent top ten player. The Celtics have had some sub-par performances since their hot start to the season and hopefully, this win can be the start of another series of consecutive victories. The team will get a couple of nights off before facing the Brooklyn Nets in a New Years Eve showdown.