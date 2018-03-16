Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Listed as out Friday
Irving (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Magic.
The news comes courtesy of the team's game notes, and while those can change, the thought all along as that Irving would remain out Friday after undergoing an MRI on his sore left knee earlier in the week. The Celtics' official Twitter account reports that Irving will be held out, but he'll go through a pregame workout and has made progress in recent days. With Marcus Smart (thumb) and Jaylen Brown (concussion) also sidelined, the Celtics will again be shorthanded in the backcourt, meaning the likes of Shane Larkin and Terry Rozier will be called upon for increased minutes.
