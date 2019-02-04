Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Listed as out Tuesday
Irving has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left hip strain, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Irving missed a pair of games last week due to the same injury, but he returned over the weekend and played 36 and 37 minutes against the Knicks and Thunder, respectively. It doesn't sound like the point guard suffered any sort of setback, so it could be more of a maintenance day with the Celtics facing the lowly Cavs. Irving should be tentatively considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, while Terry Rozier figures to start in his stead Tuesday.
