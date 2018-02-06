Irving (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Irving has missed the past three games with a bruised right quadriceps. A better indication of whether or not he'll be able to go should come after Tuesday's morning shootaround. If he is able to go, he should return to his usual workload. If not, expect Terry Rozier to start in his place once again.