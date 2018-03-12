Celtics' Kyrie Irving: May miss time in order to rest knee
Irving (knee) may opt for extended rest in hopes of combatting soreness in his left knee, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports. "I think [rest] will probably be the best thing, just instead of kind of hoping it gets better over the two or three days that it usually does," Irving said Sunday after the Celtics loss to the Pacers. "It's aching a little bit more than I wanted it to now, so I'm taking the necessary time."
Irving left Sunday's game at the half to address the knee issue and never returned to the court, finishing with seven points, four rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes. While the Celtics have yet to release any official statement on Irving's availability, it certainly sounds like the point guard will take at least a few games off to assure his knee is completely healthy before the playoffs. If he is ruled out, look for Terry Rozier to take over as the starting point guard, with Shane Larkin also likely to see an uptick in minutes off the bench.
